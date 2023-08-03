Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $15.83

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -37.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,532,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,629,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 14,548.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.