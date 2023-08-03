Brokers Offer Predictions for The AZEK Company Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get AZEK alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 355.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $32.38.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AZEK by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.