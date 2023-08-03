Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.43 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($1.25). The firm had revenue of C$18.60 billion for the quarter.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.