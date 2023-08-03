Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after buying an additional 1,116,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after buying an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 1,682,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,029. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

