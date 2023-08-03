Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.26 and last traded at $71.06. Approximately 183,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 795,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Bruker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $6,269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bruker by 4.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $7,701,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.