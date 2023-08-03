Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director David V. Singer Sells 177 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) Director David V. Singer sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $15,085.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $86.07 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

