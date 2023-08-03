Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $188.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.62. 338,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,458. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.81. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

