Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $220.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $153.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.80. The stock had a trading volume of 161,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,734. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

