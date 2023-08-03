BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 608,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,672. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

