C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90, Briefing.com reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 876,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
