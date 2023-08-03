C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90, Briefing.com reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 876,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.