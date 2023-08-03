CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CACI International worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CACI International by 435.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.89. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $355.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

