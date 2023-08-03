Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Declares $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 94.0% per year over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 196.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 384.8%.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 42,605 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.