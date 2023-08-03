Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 113,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,017. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
