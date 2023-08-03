Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 17th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 53,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3,183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 108,973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 105,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 86,040 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.