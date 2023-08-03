Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

CHI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.