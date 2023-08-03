Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
CHI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $12.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.