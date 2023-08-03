Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,152. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.