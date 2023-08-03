Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,152. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

