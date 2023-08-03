Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting 15.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,587. The business has a 50 day moving average of 15.38 and a 200 day moving average of 15.62. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 18.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

