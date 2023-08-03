Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

CSQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,520. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.