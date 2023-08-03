Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
CSQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,520. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
