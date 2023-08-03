Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 29th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend payment by an average of 98.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 103.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.0%.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $25.86. 1,504,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 71.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 46.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 75.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 111,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

