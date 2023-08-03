Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.04. Canaan shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 406,746 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.36). Canaan had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
