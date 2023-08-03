Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.04. Canaan shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 406,746 shares trading hands.

Canaan Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.36). Canaan had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Canaan by 31,721.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Canaan by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

