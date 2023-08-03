Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.85.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOS
Canada Goose Stock Performance
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Canada Goose
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $183,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
