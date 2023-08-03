Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 30,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cano Health Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE CANO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,650,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,305. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.01.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $355,962.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,813,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328 in the last 90 days. 16.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cano Health by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

