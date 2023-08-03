Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

BMRN stock opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 169.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

