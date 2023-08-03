Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 380.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $93.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 459.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 609,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

