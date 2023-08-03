Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 289.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 190,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 141,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $52.88. 9,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

