Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.48. 285,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

