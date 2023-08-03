Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,298 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
BNDX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 815,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,833. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
