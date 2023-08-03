Capital Analysts LLC Buys 3,334 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IFRA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.02. 181,392 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

