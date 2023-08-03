Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,532,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

