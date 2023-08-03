Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PXD traded up $6.37 on Thursday, reaching $234.31. 821,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

