Capital Analysts LLC Sells 86 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $124.53. 1,134,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

