Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 3,891 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total transaction of $438,943.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $434,138,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.92. 1,953,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

