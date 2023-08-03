Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Capital Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:CPX traded down C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,007. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$39.30 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 4.631753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.20.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

