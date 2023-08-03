Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

CSL opened at $278.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.11 and its 200-day moving average is $237.64. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

