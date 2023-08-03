CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

PRTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 53,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,851. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 69,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 150,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

