Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 28,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.10. 5,041,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,569. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.