Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $289,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.96. The company had a trading volume of 112,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,122. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

