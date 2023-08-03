Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 836,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Get Carter's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.56. 1,073,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,144. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Carter’s by 269.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,887,000 after buying an additional 1,005,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 535,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 135,176 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.