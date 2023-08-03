Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.79, but opened at $18.67. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 104,032 shares traded.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Castle Biosciences
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,287,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 376,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 155,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $502.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.84.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.