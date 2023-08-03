Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.79, but opened at $18.67. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 104,032 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $36,066.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,888.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,914 shares of company stock worth $1,223,421. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,287,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 376,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 155,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $502.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

