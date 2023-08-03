Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.57.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.59. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

