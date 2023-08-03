CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Director Sells $274,720,000.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,476. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.