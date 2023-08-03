CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,762.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 249,804 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,489,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 101,176 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 790,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 448,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

