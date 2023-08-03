CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (CCFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on September 7th

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCFN opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. CCFNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile
