CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (CCFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on September 7th

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCFN opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. CCFNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

