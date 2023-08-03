CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $220.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Shares of CDW opened at $197.00 on Thursday. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $39,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

