CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $230.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

CDW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.61. The stock had a trading volume of 82,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CDW by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after buying an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 789.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after acquiring an additional 717,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

