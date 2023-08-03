Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Trading 9.6% Higher

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.31. 287,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 221,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

