Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Up 0.8%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.96. 20,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 80,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Celcuity Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 28.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Celcuity Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,513,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 138.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

