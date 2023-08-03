Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Up 0.8%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELCGet Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.96. 20,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 80,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 28.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,513,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 138.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

