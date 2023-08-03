Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Up 0.8%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.96. 20,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 80,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
Celcuity Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 28.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Celcuity
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.