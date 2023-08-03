CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 639,223 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.