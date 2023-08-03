Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,949.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,940 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

