Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Up 8.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $73.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $72.63. Approximately 433,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,287,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDAY

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,247,018.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,212. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 909.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,006 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -301.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.